New research finds 70% of small businesses don't understand their customers. GetApp's new series offers expert insights for connecting with consumers.

GetApp, a recommendation engine that helps entrepreneurs make informed software purchasing decisions, launched the GetApp Contributor Network today with small business experts Laurie McCabe, Ivana Taylor and John Lawson. The initiative aims to support small business recovery from the COVID-19 economic fallout by equipping them with the advice and tools they need to rebuild their business for the digital world.

GetApp research reveals that over 70 percent of U.S. small-business owners and leaders find understanding their customers to be challenging. In connecting small businesses with their network of SMB experts, GetApp will guide leaders through how they can create a strategy to connect and retain customers in the wake of rebuilding their businesses.

"After making these profound transformations, it is critical to reset old business mindsets and build a foundation for meeting customer mindsets," said Thibaut de Lataillade, GM of GetApp.

The GetApp Contributor Network is part of GetApp's Rebuilding your Business series. The series kicks off with a Linkedin live event "Rethink Your Customer Journey for 2021," in which Thibaut de Lataillade will be interviewing the Contributor Network on their key business areas. The series also includes individual interviews with the contributors as well as an upcoming ebook which will help small business owners prioritize the customer journey.

