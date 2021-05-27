Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 
Stuttgart
27.05.21
14:25 Uhr
7,720 Euro
+0,180
+2,39 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6808,26014:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2021 | 14:41
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statement on the inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" June 17, 2021 at 11.00

The board of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm", hereinafter - the Company, (joint registration No. 40003007246, legal address: 5, Rupnicu Street, Olaine, LV-2114) announces that on June 17, 2021, at 11:00, following additional issues are included in the agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting:

"Approval of the Remuneration Policy for Council and Management boardof the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" in a new wording;

"Annulment of the resolution of the meeting of shareholders";

"Amendments of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm"Articles of Association, in Article 5";

"Amendments of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm"Articles of Association, in Section 6.3.".

The request includes a proposal to include additional issues as the first point of agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" June 17, 2021 at 11.00

An additional issue is included at the request of the shareholder of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Nika Saveljeva, who represents 7.79% of the share capital of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm", using the rights specified in the second paragraph of Section 274 of Commercial Law of the Republic of Latvia.

Olaine, May 27, 2021

Board of Joint Stock Company"Olainfarm"

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
