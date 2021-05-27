Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (FSE: 3WV) ("Northstar" or the "Company") reports additional fire assay and metallic screen results from drill hole MG21-56 at the Company's 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine.

Partial results from drill hole MG21-56 in the Allied Syenite Gold Zone include:

6.6 g/t Au over 117m between 14m and 131m encompassing the Veins 1 - 4 zones, including 175 g/t Au over 0.6m (previously released) between 14m and 14.6m, 24.9 g/t Au over 1.5m between 43m and 44.5m, and 1,170 g/t Au over 0.5m between 69.5m and 70m depth (previously released) in drill hole MG21-56 within the Allied Syenite. - See Table 1 for complete assay results.

These results include metallic screen analysis of two samples with previously released fire assays (Northstar News Release dated May 4, 2021) hosting spectacular gold-telluride vein intercepts in the Vein 2 and Vein 3 zones grading 175 g/t Au and 1,170 g/t Au respectively. A total of 143 sample assay results are pending for the lower portion of drill hole MG21-56 and 295 sample assay results are pending for drill hole MG21-55, drilled 80 metres to the south.

During the period March 15th - April 27th, 2021, Northstar drilled 1,990 metres (8 holes) in a Phase IIA program following up the 2020 near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Syenite Gold Zone discovery (2 holes), near-surface confirmation drilling of the historic gold-telluride No. 1 Vein (2 holes) and 4 holes targeting geophysical and machine learning anomalies. Mineralized intercepts were obtained in all 8 Phase IIA drill holes. It is regrettable the Company is experiencing chronic COVID-19-related delays receiving results from the assay lab. Northstar will continue to report assay results as they become available.

Click here to view a Proactive Canada interview with Steve Darling and Northstar CEO Brian Fowler detailing the significance of these Miller Gold assay results.

The Allied Syenite Gold Zone; 117 Metres Averaging 6.6 g/t Gold with High-Grade Gold and Telluride Intercepts

Preliminary observations and initial assay results from the upper portion of drill hole MG21-56, located 40m north-northwest of previous drill hole MG20-47 (1.2 g/t Au over 107.3m between 4.7m and 112.0m along the western flank of the Allied Syenite) (Figure 1) include abundant visible gold and tellurides in a near-surface quartz vein between 14.1m to 14.2m grading 175 g/t Au over 0.6m from 14.0m to 14.6m in the Vein 2 zone. Vein 2 was encountered in drill hole MG21-56 between 13m and 27m depth (11.5 metres true width) with abundant quartz stringers and pyrite. (Click here to view core photographs.)

Vein 4 was intersected between 43m and 50m depth (6m true width), including an interval grading 24.9 g/t Au over 1.5m between 43m and 44.5m with numerous quartz-carbonate stringers hosting chlorite, pyrite and gold tellurides.

Further down hole MG21-56, abundant visible gold, tellurides and bismuth sulfosalts were observed in a quartz vein between 69.7m and 69.8m depth grading 1,170 g/t Au over 0.5m from 69.5m to 70m in Vein 3. Vein 3 was intercepted from 63m to 78m depth (11.7 metres true width), and consists of numerous stacked shallow dipping quartz veins between 5cm and 30cm in width including three veins hosting visible gold, tellurides or bismuth sulfosalts between 69.7m and 75.7m depth.

The Vein 1 zone was intersected between 119m and 131m (9m true width) grading 1.41 g/t Au over 12m and includes abundant chlorite filled breccias surrounding smaller sections of pervasive silicification with stockwork quartz veining (Figure 2).

"These partial drill hole MG21-56 assay results provide further evidence that Northstar's Allied Syenite Gold Zone has excellent expansion potential for a significant near-surface gold resource with a high-grade component," states Brian Fowler, President, CEO and Director of Northstar. "The Company recognizes the 3 high-grade intercepts sweeten the 117m assayed interval average gold grade, however the presence of a much larger, continuous lower grade gold zone at Miller is supported by the relatively even distribution of 21 samples grading >0.8 g/t Au."

Table 1. Gold Assay Results from Drill Hole MG21-56

Hole No. Collar

UTM -

Zone 17 Azimuth (Degrees) Dip

Angle (Degrees) From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m)** Gold

Grade

(g/t) Comments MG21-56 582691E, 5317979N 58 -59 14

incl.

131

incl.

117

94 6.6

Veins 1 to 4

14 14.6 0.6

0.49 175* Vein 2 Zone 25.5 27 1.5 1.23 4.08 "

43 44.5 1.5 1.28 24.9 Vein 4 Zone







49 50 1 0.85 0.89 " 63 64 1 0.78 1.1

Vein 3 Zone

69.5 70 0.5 0.39 1,170*

" 72.3 72.8 0.5 0.39 1.01* " 77 78 1 0.78 3.2

" 93 94 1 0.94 98 99 1 2.85 106 107 1 1.65 108 109 1 0.98







115 115.7 0.7

1.9





119 131

12 9

1.41 Vein 1 Zone incl. incl.

119 120 1

0.77 1.08

"

121 122 1

0.77 1.0 " 122 123 1 0.77 0.95

" 123 124 1 0.77 1.86 " 124 125 1 0.77 4.38 " 126 127 1 0.77 1.85 " 129 130

1 0.77 3.16 "







130 131 1 0.77 1.94



Visible gold or tellurides* True width unknown where not stated**





Figure 1. Miller Gold Property - Allied Syenite Mineralized Zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/85420_picture1.jpg

Phase II Drilling Expands Allied Syenite Gold Zone Along Strike

Phase IIA drilling at the Allied Syenite has succeeded in expanding the near surface, Allied Syenite Gold Zone, 60 metres to the northwest of hole MG20-47, with a previously reported average grade of 1.17 g/t Au over 107.3 metres between 4.7 m and 112 m (see Northstar News Release dated September 2, 2020). The Company plans to continue step out drilling northwards (Figure 1) during a Phase IIB drill program scheduled to commence in late June, 2021.





Figure 2. Allied Syenite Section Looking Northeast

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/85420_picture2.jpg

Quality Control

All drill core has been logged with samples assayed for gold by AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario. Metallic screening was performed on selected samples from holes MG21-55 and MG21-56 associated with core intervals hosting coarse visible gold or gold tellurides. Assay results are pending for all remaining drill holes completed to date, including hole MG21-56 between 135.5m and 317m depth.

Northstar has implemented a quality control program for its Miller Gold Property to ensure best practice in the sampling and analysis of the drill core, which includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified standards into the sample stream. NQ sized drill core is saw cut with half of the drill core sampled at intervals based on geological criteria including lithology, visual mineralization, and alteration. The remaining half of the core is stored on-site at Earlton, Ontario.

Drill core samples are submitted to AGAT Laboratories Timmins, Ontario facility for sample preparation and forwarding to AGAT Laboratories Mississauga Ontario for analyses. Gold analyses are obtained via industry standard fire assay with ICP finish using 50 g aliquots. For samples returning greater than 10 g/t gold follow-up fire assay analysis with a gravimetric finish is completed. Based on initial fire assay gold indications as well as visual indication of mineralization and alteration, intervals are selected for re-assay by the screen metallic fire assay method. Samples are also analysed for 48 trace and major elements by ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion. AGAT Laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited (Lab No. 665) for the preparation and analyses performed on the Miller Gold samples.

Qualified Persons

The sampling and QA/QC program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Ronacher Mackenzie Geoscience. A secure chain of custody is maintained in storing and transporting of all samples. Trevor Boyd, PhD, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has prepared and reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Northstar's flagship property is the 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. The Kirkland District is being explored by numerous junior gold companies and subject to recent consolidation efforts by major companies active in the District. Northstar spent $2 million in exploration at Miller in 2020, resulting in the expansion / discovery of four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) and the near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone. Northstar recently completed an over-subscribed $2.7 million financing and completed a 1,990 metre Phase IIA follow up diamond drill program at Miller on April 27th, 2021. The Company is currently awaiting assay results in preparation for a follow-up Phase IIB drill program scheduled to commence in late June, 2021.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,500 hectare Bryce Property, an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is advancing all 3 properties to the NI 43-101 Technical Report stage to maximize geological understanding, increase investor awareness and optimize monetization opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Northstar Goldcorp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Northstar Gold Corp to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

