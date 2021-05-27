Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Stinger Resources Inc. (TSXV: STNG) ("the Company") is pleased to report on the drill program progressing at the company's 100% owned Dunwell Mine property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

A total of 3,882.69m has been drilled so far over 21 mostly shallow holes targeting areas along strike within 600m of the Dunwell Mine. The target zones drilled so far are in the Portland Canal Fissure Zone where the polymetallic mineralization appears to be structurally controlled. Drilling encountered a number of mineralized structures including breccias with coarse grained pyrite, sphalerite, and galena. The core from completed holes is being logged, split, and sent to MSA LABS in Langley BC for assay testing.

CEO and President, Darren Blaney stated: "We are very pleased with how things are going with the exploration and drill program on the Dunwell Mine. The exceptional logistics of the property allows us to minimise costs by running the camp directly out of Stewart, BC. The initial zones drilled were easily accessible targets associated with the fault running along strike with the past producing Dunwell Mine. Consistent with the drill program in 2019, we continue to see silver, lead and zinc in the core and look forward to receiving the assays back from MSA LABS.

"I would also like to thank the entire exploration team for the excellent job in maintaining the high standards and protocols we've put in place to be able to run a program during the current pandemic. We are pleased that everyone has remained healthy and safe and expect that to continue throughout the exploration and drilling on the property."





Map of Portland Canal Fissure Zone and mineralized showings on Dunwell Mine

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7811/85477_47121d76b4765a63_001full.jpg

Property Description and History

Through a series of strategic acquisitions, former owner, American Creek, was able to purchase the past-producing Dunwell Mine as well as several adjoining very prospective properties, combining them into one large land package that encompasses the best gold and silver mineral occurrences and historic workings in the Bear River valley. The amalgamated property spans 2,222 hectares covering the majority of the Portland Canal Fissure Zone, an area first prospected in the late 1800's and hosting some of the earliest producing gold and silver mines in the Stewart area.

The Dunwell project is located 8km northeast of Stewart and is road accessible with the main Dunwell Mine adit itself located only 2km from Highway 37A and a major power line, and with an existing mine road right to the adit entrance. Stewart hosts a deep sea port including ore loading and shipping facilities. Unlike the majority of mineral properties located near Stewart, the Dunwell is located in low mountainous terrain (700 m and lower elevation) with relatively moderate relief. These features allow for year-round work which usually isn't the case for exploration programs conducted in the Stewart region where projects are typically at higher altitude, are accessible only by helicopter, and lack critical infrastructure such as roads and power. The Dunwell project may just have the best logistics of any project in the Golden Triangle.

The Dunwell Mine is the most significant mineral occurrence within the Portland Canal Fissure Zone. Production at the Dunwell occurred between 1926 and 1937. From historic reports, it appears that a total of 45,657 tonnes averaging 6.63 g/t gold, 223.91 g/t silver, 1.83% lead, 2.43% zinc and 0.056% copper were produced.

In addition to the Dunwell mine itself, the property package also contains over a dozen other high-grade gold and silver occurrences and historic small-scale gold/silver high-grading operations along a north/south trend that correlates to the fissure zone and major faulting. Some examples of the nine areas that actually produced ore are:

Ben Ali: 4,500 tons at 21.6 g/t gold

Lakeview 60 tons at 4.7 g/t gold, 2,734 g/t silver, and 11.5% lead

Victoria East 11 tons at 20.15 g/t gold, 775 g/t silver, 25% lead

Tyee 8.2 tons at 124.4 g/t gold and 4,478.8 g/t silver

George E 12 tons at 13 g/t gold and 3,250 g/t silver, 23.3% lead

Mobile 12 tons at 2.7 g/t gold and 8,247 g/t silver





Map of production zones on Dunwell Mine

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7811/85477_47121d76b4765a63_002full.jpg

Each of these areas were in production during the 1930's when exploration techniques and technology were very primitive by today's standards. Stinger Resources is employing the latest in exploration technology to unlock the great potential that exists here.

For more information on the Dunwell Mine please CLICK HERE

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the Dunwell Project is James A. McCrea, P. Geo., for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Stinger Resources

Stinger holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Company also holds the D1 McBride project, also located in the "Golden Triangle".

In addition, Stinger owns the Gold Hill project located near Fort Steele, as well as optioned interests in the Ample Goldmax, Silver Side and Glitter King properties, all of which are located in other prospective areas of the Province of British Columbia.

