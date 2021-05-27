Hämmerle will join Executive Board on July 1, 2021

Andreas Hämmerle will join the Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from July 1, 2021. He currently holds the position of Executive Vice President Finance at the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Georg Kapsch, Chief Executive Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom says: "I would like to congratulate Andreas Hämmerle and welcome him as a new colleague in the Executive Board. He is an experienced executive leader who had an important role in navigating KTC through a transformation phase and who strongly contributed to achieving substantial improvements of our financial situation. I am confident that with his extensive experience and knowledge specifically in finance the company is well prepared for the future."

Andreas Hämmerle: "I feel honored and excited to take up my new role as Chief Financial Officer at Kapsch TrafficCom. I am looking forward to working together with a great team and I am confident that we will successfully write the next chapter of the company's development."

Hämmerle held various management and executive board positions before working for Kapsch TrafficCom. He has long-standing international experience in the branded products industry as well as the service and retail sectors. The main focus of his work has been on corporate development, change management, mergers acquisition, restructuring, compliance and controlling in change situations.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

Kapsch has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. With one-stop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2020/21 financial year, around 4,660 employees generated revenues of about EUR 500 million.

