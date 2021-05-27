Ress Life Investments A/S Half-Year Report - 1 October 2020 - 31 March 2021

Corporate Announcement no. 17/2021: Half-Year Report 1 October 2020 - 31 March 2021

Copenhagen, 27 May 2021

The Board of Directors and the Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2020 - 31 March 2021:

Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 2,961,937 for the period 1 October 2020 - 31 March 2021. The net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 1.16%, earnings per share at 26.22 and an increase in net asset value of USD 28.16 per share.

The profit before tax mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.

The fair value of the Company's investment assets increased from USD 192,449,408 at 30 September 2020 to USD 205,300,997 at 31 March 2021.

Equity stands at USD 255,426,039 as of 31 March 2021, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,086 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2.058 at 30 September 2020.

During the period, 15,897 new ordinary shares were issued.

Management expects that the life settlements market continues to offer attractive returns.

Management maintains a positive view on the full year result





