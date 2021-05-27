Netafim launches intelligent automated filter to counter degrading water quality

- Technology boasts new concepts of product modularity, data measurement, with low water and energy requirements

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netafim , the global leader of precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects, announced today the launch of its AlphaDisc filter. The filter will protect irrigation systems against clogging caused by organic contaminants, and enable growers to more uniformly irrigate crops, leading to better productivity, cost savings and peace of mind. Researched and developed in partnership over the last five years with Amiad , a leading global producer of water treatment and filtration solutions, AlphaDisc provides the ultimate in irrigation system protection with its combination of precise depth filtration, substantial capacity to contain dirt and a unique easy-to-scale modular design that helps manage changing flow rates and water quality needs. All this is monitored by a first of its kind remote sensing system and algorithms that provide farmers with online data and insights.

Up to seventy percent of water used for agriculture is surface water from reservoirs, lakes, canals, and ponds, containing considerable amounts of algae and other organic contaminants that significantly increase the risk of clogging. With water quality constantly deteriorating due to climate change, pollution, and the growing usage of reclaimed water, growers have an increasing need for effective filtration to prevent full and partial clogging and to protect their irrigation systems for sustainable long-term performance.An effective filtration system gives growers an added edge to help them improve growing conditions, reduce the risk of clogging and increase crop yield with full piece of mind in the water supply.

"At Netafim we are committed to working with cutting-edge partners to develop solutions to combat the far reaching effects of global water scarcity and improve water quality for growers," said Netafim CEO Gabriel (Gaby) Miodownik. "AlphaDisc? helps growers adapt to changing conditions and stay productive through the efficient use of available surface water. AlphaDisc ensures a sustainable and reliable clean water supply, protecting the future of agriculture."

"AlphaDisc represents a new generation of high-tech filtration systems that protect irrigation systems while offering performance data measurement so growers can precisely monitor and control their valuable resources," said Dror Negbi, Global Filtration Product Manager, Netafim. "Through our partnership with Amiad, we have developed an innovative product that delivers high-quality water and enables growers to maximize an increasingly limited resource."

AlphaDisc's main benefits:

High efficiency, precise depth filtration

Unique and improved disc design with precise high-grade filtration through all depths of the disc for better clogging protection. High dirt-holding capacity

High filtration volume and area, coupled with lowest rates of head loss in the industry, ensuring higher particle capture, fewer backflush cycles, and less downstream disruption. Hyper modular

Unique modular design offers easy scalability as needs evolve. Low backflush flow rate and low head loss

Results in a significantly more cost-effective irrigation system. AlphaDisc smart controller : Innovative controller with 'always on' access to filtration data; IP65 rating.

: Innovative controller with 'always on' access to filtration data; IP65 rating. Smaller environmental footprint

Vertical installation for a better designed, more cost-effective irrigation room

About Netafim

Netafim is the world's largest irrigation company and the global leader in precision irrigation solutions committed to fighting scarcity of food, water, and land, for a sustainable future. With 33 subsidiaries and 17 manufacturing plants worldwide, Netafim offers innovative, tailor-made irrigation and fertigation solutions to millions of farmers from smallholders to large-scale agricultural producers, in over 110 countries.

Founded in 1965, Netafim pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. Today, the company specializes in end-to-end solutions from the water source to the root zone, and offers a variety of irrigation, open field and greenhouse projects, as well as landscaping and mining solutions supported by engineering, project management and financing services. Netafim also leads the way in digital farming, having integrated real-time monitoring, analysis, and automated control into one state-of-the-art system.

In 2017, Orbia, a global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions, acquired 80% of Netafim, while Kibbutz Hatzerim holds the remaining 20%.

See how Netafim's solutions are changing the economics of agriculture and helping the world Grow More with Less at www.netafim.com .

