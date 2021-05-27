DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.
Introduction
- Where bp has made a payment to a government, such payment is reported in full, whether made in bp's sole capacity or in bp's capacity as the operator of a joint venture. Payments made to governments in connection with joint ventures are included in the Report if and to the extent that bp makes the relevant payment. Typically such circumstances will arise where bp is the operator of the joint venture.
- Payments made by an incorporated joint venture which is not a subsidiary of bp are not included within this Report.
- In some instances, bp is a partner in unincorporated joint ventures where the role of operator is performed through a non-typical operatorship model whereby multiple entities contribute to an unincorporated body which has the role of operator. In relation to such joint ventures, payments actually made by bp to the government are reported and payments for which bp has direct responsibility to the government, but which are paid on its behalf, are also reported.
- bp's equity-accounted investments such as Rosneft, Pan American Energy Group and Aker bp are not bp subsidiaries and therefore in accordance with the Regulations, payments made by such entities are not included in this Report.
Payments by country
Angola
Argentina
Australia
Azerbaijan
Brazil
Canada
Egypt
Gambia
Iraq
Mauritania
Mexico
Oman
Russia
São Tomé and Príncipe
Senegal
Trinidad and Tobago
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
United States (US)
bp payments to governments 2020
Detailed data filed with UK Registrar - extractives.companieshouse.gov.uk/
bp annual and sustainability reporting
bp Sustainability Report - bp.com/sustainability
bp Annual Report and Form 20-F - bp.com/annualreport
Our positions on tax and transparency - bp.com/tax
bp economic impact reports
bp US Economic Impact Report - bp.com/economicimpact-us
bp's Impact on the UK Economy - bp.com/economicimpact-uk
