Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR9U ISIN: SE0015949847 Ticker-Symbol: TZBA 
Stuttgart
27.05.21
14:07 Uhr
5,686 Euro
+0,040
+0,71 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETHYS OIL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETHYS OIL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7155,86915:59
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2021 | 15:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Tethys Oil AB (244/21)

With effect from May 28, 2021, the redemption shares in Tethys Oil AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 10, 2021. 

Instrument:    Redemption shares    
------------------------------------------
Short name:    TETY IL         
------------------------------------------
Round lot:    1            
------------------------------------------
ISIN code:    SE0014399424      
------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   226309         
------------------------------------------
Market Segment:  First North STO /8   
------------------------------------------
Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------
Mic Code:     SSME          
------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on
+46 8 506 51 750
TETHYS OIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.