Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Tethys Oil AB (247/21)

With effect from May 28, 2021, the redemption shares in Tethys Oil AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 10, 2021. Instrument: Redemption shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: TETY IL ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0015949854 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 226309 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO /8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on +46 8 506 51 750