Rightsify Group LLC: Rightsify Launches Rightsify Live - a New Music Licensing Service for Live Streaming

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Rightsify, the global music licensing agency has today launched a new music licensing service for live streaming with Rightsify Live. Starting today, any live streamer, anywhere in the world and on any platform can stream unlimited music legally without the risk of copyright takedowns or DMCA strikes.

Rightsify provides live streamers with a fully licensed and royalty-free music library that is exclusively represented by Rightsify, which reduces the risk of third-party takedowns or DMCA strikes on a live streamer's channel.

Rightsify Live consists of more than 30 curated playlists made just for streamers, with new playlists being added every week. Examples of platforms Rightsify Live can be streamed as background music on are Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Zoom, and more.

"With live streaming being used more than ever for influencers, events and even education, the Rightsify music catalog and license are perfect for live streamers on every platform," says Alex Bestall, Founder of Rightsify.

Rightsify Live is available worldwide and any individual, business or institution can sign up and legally stream background music while live-streaming at rightsify.com/live.

About Rightsify: Rightsify is a global music licensing agency that supplies licensed music in over 180 countries. Rightsify exclusively manages and represents over 250,000 songs across all genres, making it one of the world's largest independent music rights holders.

