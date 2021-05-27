New Specialized Think Tank SpaceTech Analytics Has Profiled and Analysed National Space Programmes, 150 R&D Hubs and Associations, and 130 Governmental Organizations

SpaceTech Analytics, a new spin-off of Deep Knowledge Group's flagship subsidiary, Deep Knowledge Analytics, announces the release of an open-access 40-page special analytical case study, "National Space Programmes 2021 Q2 Activity Overview," designed to provide tangible insights and trends on companies and investors.

Report: www.spacetech.global/case-studies

Dashboard: www.spacetech.global/dashboard

The release delivers information about major industry trends and sector insights on 50+ countries with space exploration programs, 150 R&D hubs and associations, and 130 governmental organizations. This is a part of an inaugural 165-page case study 'SpaceTech Industry Landscape Overview', dedicated to providing information about other segments of the space industry. It has a special analytical case study, interactive mindmaps, and associated IT-Platform, which distil the major trends and key insights of the project for easy consumption by strategic decision makers.

The report mentions countries that are currently at the forefront of the industry. The USA is leading the industry with NASA. China catches up in the "space race" and strives to cooperate with the Russian Federation. The Indian Space Research Organization has a strong SpaceTech agenda and is expected to have an even faster development rate. The information about agencies founded by the United Arab Emirates, Japan and a cooperation of European countries can also be found in a report.

Some of the analysis's takeaways include the following:

The analysis revealed a trend of cooperation between various agencies, including private companies (NASA and SpaceX; Artemis and Boeing).

The development of governmental agencies has accelerated during the last 10 years.

The number of government space agencies is increasing. There are 11 new agencies that are expected to emerge in the coming years.

About SpaceTech Analytics

SpaceTech Analytics is a strategic analytics agency focused on markets in the Space Exploration, Spaceflight, Space Medicine, and Satellite Tech industries. The range of activities includes research and analysis on major areas of high potential in the SpaceTech industry, maintaining profiling of companies and governmental agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and providing consulting and analytical services to advance the SpaceTech sector.

