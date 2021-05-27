Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
Frankfurt
27.05.21
08:04 Uhr
20,840 Euro
-0,120
-0,57 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2021 | 15:17
98 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Castellum AB on STO Corporate Bonds (205/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Castellum AB
with effect from 2021-05-28. Last day of trading is set to 2026-05-19. The
instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861732
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
