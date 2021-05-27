DJ DEPFA ACS BANK DAC Announces Scheme of Arrangement

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (-) DEPFA ACS BANK DAC Announces Scheme of Arrangement 27-May-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release RE: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC Announces Scheme of Arrangement 27 May 2021 Issued by DEPFA ACS BANK DAC ("DEPFA ACS"), in respect of its outstanding listed asset covered securities identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading of 19 June 2015, as amended. ISIN Trading venue CA249575AJ09 Euronext Dublin, regulated market XS0233593242 Euronext Dublin, regulated market XS0260901052 Euronext Dublin, regulated market US249575AN19 / DE000A0LPMX0 Euronext Dublin, regulated market CA249575AG69 London Stock Exchange, main market XS0222934357 London Stock Exchange, main market CH0026116084 SIX Swiss Exchange, Standard for Bonds

The board of directors of DEPFA ACS have approved the initiation of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 9 of the Companies Act of Ireland, 2014 (the "Scheme") in order to convene a meeting of the holders of its asset covered securities ("ACS") with outstanding maturities beyond 2021 (the "Holders") to seek their consent and the approval of the High Court of Ireland (the "Court") to accelerate the redemption of the ACS.

It is intended to offer the Holders the net present value of outstanding principal and interest plus a premium. An application to the Court will be made in the coming days and it is intended that full details of the Scheme will be notified to the Holders shortly thereafter.

DEPFA ACS is wholly owned by DEPFA BANK plc which in turn is wholly owned by FMS Wertmanagement AöR ("FMS-WM"), the German state-owned wind down agency. In February 2021 FMS-WM announced that it was selling the entire share capital of DEPFA BANK plc to Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft ("BAWAG P.S.K."). BAWAG P.S.K. also announced that it intended to continue with the wind-down of both DEPFA BANK plc and DEPFA ACS.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Martin

Head of Communications

DEPFA BANK plc

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144

rachel.martin@depfa.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 Category Code: SOA TIDM: - LEI Code: 6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919 Sequence No.: 107915 EQS News ID: 1201601 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201601&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)