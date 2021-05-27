Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Announces Significant Year Over Year Growth in Total Users and Minutes Viewed for the Month of April on the Dove Channel

Company Continues to Expand Content Offering and Reach on the Streaming Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company's streaming service, Dove Channel, a leading site for faith and family programming, reported significant year-over-year growth for monthly users and minutes watched during the month of April. The highest boost coming from minutes viewed which increased more than 85% year over year. Total users increased more than 72% year over year, signaling incredible consumer growth potential. As cord cutting continues, consumers are turning to the Dove Channel to provide them with family-friendly, uplifting content.

Dove Channel was created as a response to high consumer demand for audience appropriate titles, offering viewers safe programming options and full access to a vast library of high-quality, value-based films, children's programs, documentaries, and series in the streaming marketplace. Some of the network's most popular offerings include The Ultimate Gift movies, as well as A Christmas Kiss, Letters to God, and Left Behind: The Movie. Iconic series like The Lucy Show, Gumby, The Little Rascals and Madeline highlight Cinedigm's dedication to catering to the entire family, young and old.

The service is available across North America in subscription, ad-supported and FAST offerings on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web. The streaming channel is live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners including Comcast, The Roku Channel, IMDB TV, Samsung, TCL, Tubi and many more.

As the Dove Channel refreshes content monthly, new arrivals to the streaming network this summer include a wide range of exceptional stories that align with the channel's family conscious values. Premiering this June, the film Steps is an inspirational story of redemption executive produced by NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal. Additionally, For the Glory, On Angel's Wings and Like a Country Song which features Billy Ray Cyrus and Booboo Stewart, will also premiere this summer.

Dove Channel will also feature exciting promotions in June and July catered to their fan base. As Father's Day nears, the channel is launching an all-day comedy celebration with the original kings of slapstick, Abbott & Costello, The Three Stooges and Laurel & Hardy. Christmas in July is sure to delight the holiday enthusiast in everyone, with an incredible line up of titles including A Christmas Tail, An Accidental Christmas and Summertime Christmas. Fans will be able to get into the "Christmas spirit" during the summer season and spread holiday cheer with Christmas features all month long celebrating the nature of giving. Dove Channel will program back-to-back features on Saturday and Sunday nights this July, rolling up to an all-weekend blow-out event the last week of July

"The year-over-year growth of Dove Channel signals to Cinedigm that the Company understands the channel's consumer and is programming to their needs," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "As the digital landscape evolves, we continue to be mindful of viewer centric opportunities, whether it is the acquisition of family-friendly properties or increased accessibility of the channel through new partnerships. By understanding the needs of those watching the Dove Channel, we are able to strengthen our viewership and subscriber base and stimulate growth and retention for the channel."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

