FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of Meeting

FIRSTGROUP PLC

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that the resolution to approve the sale of First Student and First Transit to EQT Infrastructure (the 'Sale') was passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll today. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

Commenting on the voting results, FirstGroup Chairman David Martin said:

"We welcome the support of shareholders in approving the sale of First Student and First Transit. Through this transaction, FirstGroup will return value to shareholders, address its long-standing liabilities and make a substantial contribution to its pension schemes. The vital role of public transport in the UK has never been clearer, and FirstGroup will be in prime position to deliver on its goals with a well-capitalised balance sheet and an operating model that will support an attractive dividend for shareholders.

"I and the whole Board take very seriously our responsibility to understand the different views and perspectives of investors, and recognise that a number of shareholders did not vote in favour of today's resolution. As FirstGroup enters a new and exciting phase in its development, I look forward to continuing an open and constructive dialogue with all shareholders as we look to the future."

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of votes % of vote Number of votes % of vote Number of votes Number of votes To approve the Sale 634,485,282 61.3 400,183,387 38.7 1,034,668,669 377,312

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,222,228,141 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. The resolution was proposed as an ordinary resolution. A copy of the resolution will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism (the 'NSM') and will be available for inspection on the NSM's website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Votes were cast for a total of 1,035,045,981 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 84.7% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the General Meeting. In total, 51.9% of the Company's voting issued share capital voted in favour of the resolution.

The Board expects that, subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver (where applicable) of the other conditions precedent to the Sale, completion will occur in the second half of the 2021 calendar year. It is envisaged that, shortly following completion, full details of a proposed return of value to FirstGroup shareholders will be made available and, if necessary, a general meeting of the Company will be convened to seek shareholder approval to effect the proposed return of value.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

corporate.comms@firstgroup.com

+44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

