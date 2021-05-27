Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its June 30, 2020 Audited Financial Statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis along with the subsequent quarterly financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis for each of the three months ended September 30, 2020 and six months ended December 31, 2020.

Star has also applied to the Ontario Securities Commission to have the Failure to File Cease Trade Order ("FFCTO") lifted now that it has complied with all of its continuous disclosure requirements.

Amir Bhatti, Chief Executive Officer stated, "The FY2020 Audited Financials posted on SEDAR is a key milestone that will greatly assist Star to achieve its goal of having the FFCTO lifted very soon. Star is diligently reorganizing and restructuring the key areas especially sales organization with our global and extended presence of the Company to achieve its Corporate short and long-time objectives. Star is now focusing on sales trajectory towards revenue streams."

