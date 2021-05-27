Citrus Seed Application Increasing in Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector amid Rising Demand for Plant-based Ingredients: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global citrus seed market is forecast to expand at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, projects ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI).

Citrus seed is becoming popular among the vegan population as it is plant based and has high amount of vitamin C and vitamin K, which are immunity boosters. Citrus seed also contains vitamin B12 group and magnesium which help in faster recovery from any infection.

A surge in demand is seen from cosmetic and personal care sector owing to collagen boosting properties of citrus seed extracts and increasing customer preference towards organic and natural skincare products.

Citrus seed is considered a rich source of folic acid and ascorbic acid along with no cholesterol, no sodium and no fat. Such healthy properties of extracts have made citrus seed oil extremely popular among fitness enthusiasts.

According to report published in 2016 by Food and Drug Administration, a GRAS notice was passed stating that glycerin citrus extract is safe for human consumption. Increasing participation among market players towards researching and developing new citrus extracts will further fuel the market growth.

"Research has indicated that the citrus seed oil is beneficial for cardiovascular complications and skin lubrication as it has low sugar and fat content. Increasing demand of citrus seed oil in medication and cooking purpose will give tailwinds to the demand registered in the market," says the FMI analyst

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13197

Key Takeaways

Brazil is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to availability of optimal climate conditions for citrus fruits production and increasing tourist footfall.

is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to availability of optimal climate conditions for citrus fruits production and increasing tourist footfall. Adoption of modern technology in Japan for producing high quality citrus seed oils will have positive influence on growth.

for producing high quality citrus seed oils will have positive influence on growth. India with more than 25% of the APEJ citrus seed market share is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market over the assessment period on the back of increasing demand for organic liver detoxification and blood purification products.

with more than 25% of the APEJ citrus seed market share is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market over the assessment period on the back of increasing demand for organic liver detoxification and blood purification products. Rising customer inclination towards healthy eating habits will enable market expansion in the U.S. during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for plant-based food and supplements among the population in South Africa will act as a key driver for citrus seed market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to the study by Future Market Insights, market players are working towards upgrading their production capacities by installing modern machinery and latest equipments.

To maintain their competitive edge and ensure consistent growth, companies are employing certain marketing techniques like promoting organic products, biologically safe packaging, and eco friendly packets.

Companies heavily rely on export to strengthen their global foothold. They also focus on selecting suitable distributional partners and mediums and using ecommerce to reach the consumers.

Companies with deep pockets can setup new production facilities in high performing regions to increase their revenue growth.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are:

Lemon Concentrate S.L.

Citrosuco S.A.

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Ltd.

Sucocitrico Cutrale Ltd.

Citromax Group

Peace River Citrus Products

Rio Grande Juice Company

Vita-Pakt Citrus Products

Panteley Toshev Ltd

Tangshan Eusa Colors Int'l Group (EUSA COLORS)

Presque Isle Wine Cellars

Parchem Trading Ltd.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13197

More Insights on the Global Citrus Seed Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the citrus seed market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the citrus seed market with a detailed segmentation.

Citrus Seeds Market by category

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Animal Feed

Oil Extraction

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household/Retail

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct/B2B

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the market citrus seed expand through 2031?

Which top manufacturing companies are leading the global citrus seed market?

What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the citrus seed sales?

What are the challenges that will affect the sales of citrus seed market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on citrus seed market?

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13197

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Food and Beverage Domain

Citrus Molasses Market: The citrus molasses market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides deeper insights on the new trends while incorporating the impact of ongoing trends, and growth & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Citrus Alcohol Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides insights driving citrus alcohol market demand in latest report. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the citrus alcohol market in general, the study monitors global citrus alcohol sales in 20+ high-growth markets and address their end-user in particular.

Citrus Pulp Market: In its latest study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers in-depth insights on key factors that influence the demand for citrus pulp. The report covers global demand for citrus pulp in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global citrus pulp market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/citrus-seeds-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/citrus-seeds-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg