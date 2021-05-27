Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Tethys Oil AB (101/21)

With effect from May 28, 2021, the redemption shares in Tethys Oil AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including June 10, 2021. Instrument: Redemption shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TETY IL -------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015949854 -------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226309 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on +46 8 506 51 750