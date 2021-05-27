Blended Festivals Partner With CLEAR to Provide Safer Festival Experience For Fans

Health Pass by CLEAR Providing Secure, Frictionless COVID-19 Screening

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSIRE / May 27, 2021 / Today, Blended Festivals and CLEAR announced a partnership to utilize CLEAR's Health Pass to more safely welcome fans back to summer music festivals. Launching the first festival in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 13th and 14th, fans will be able to use Health Pass to connect their verified identity with a real-time health survey - creating a safer, seamless and expedited entry.

BlendedFestival.com has already announced headline talent like Kaskade, Nelly, and Bryce Vine, so crowds are expected, but how can attendees feel safe returning to musical festivals this summer and beyond? The answer is CLEAR, a mobile solution that is helping attendees of large events around the nation feel safer.





"The Blended Festivals team is excited that our fans can use the CLEAR Health Pass to manage their COVID-19-related health information and expedite their entry into all of our festivals this summer," said Blended Festivals Director of Media and Communications Kristy Rumsey. "Our top priority is the safety of the talent and fans who make Blended Festivals the iconic summer events that they are. CLEAR's platform is in line with our vision for executing safe events and also helps us show that we have a clear plan for re-opening."

Attendees from fans to vendors will have access to Health Pass; a free, mobile experience by CLEAR that securely connects a user's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19-related health information to help reduce public health risk and get people back to what they know and love. More than 60 organizations across the country use Health Pass to create safer environments, including teams across all major sports leagues, the state of Hawaii, and many more.

How It Works: Using Health Pass

Download and Enroll at Home: Fans download the free CLEAR app, open the Health Pass feature, select their event, and then verify their identity by uploading an identifying document and snapping a quick selfie.

Health Survey: Before entering the venue, fans open Health Pass on their CLEAR app, verify their identity with a selfie, and then answer a few health survey questions.

Touchless Access: Depending on their COVID-related health information, people are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app.

Privacy First: With CLEAR, you are always in control of your information. The venue only receives confirmation a person has satisfied the requirements for access with the equivalent of a red light or green light signal - and never has access to an individual's private health details.

About Blended Festivals

Blended Festivals are the modern day pop culture intersection of live music, culinary aspects, wellness, wine, and Instagrammable moments. With festivals scheduled in Nashville, TN, Austin, TX and San Diego, CA, festival fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a sophisticated, boutique, VIP festival experience including a Maxim Magazine VIP Village, bottle service, hosted bar, celebrity DJ's, and top EDM, hip hop, country and pop music acts. To purchase tickets visit https://www.blendedfestival.com/

