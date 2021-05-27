Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021
WKN: A2DT94 ISIN: DK0060816148 
Stuttgart
27.05.21
16:04 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,001
-4,44 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2021 | 17:05
First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - increase

New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 31 May 2021. The new shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue. 





Name:              DK0060816148   
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              Conferize     
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           CONFRZ      
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 38,652,285 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             77.304,570 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  115,956,855 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.22     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          138515      
---------------------------------------------------







For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 3073 0667

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861766
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
