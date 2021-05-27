First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - increase

New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 31 May 2021. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: DK0060816148 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Conferize --------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 38,652,285 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change: 77.304,570 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 115,956,855 shares --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.22 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138515 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 3073 0667 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861766