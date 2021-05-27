Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - The future of the music industry is non-fungible tokens (NFT), an innovative application of blockchain technology which makes digital assets available for trading on commercial terms, said Brian Rogers, Director of the ABEY Foundation, during his keynote address at the AIBC Summit Dubai yesterday.

Key Takeaways:

MUSIC.NET, announced during Brian Rogers' keynote address at the AIBC Summit Dubai, will deliver the world's most comprehensive music industry-focused NFT trading platform.

MUSIC.NET, powered by ABEYCHAIN 2.0 and neurothink AI and machine learning technology is in late beta testing and will launch publicly in Summer 2021.

MUSIC.NET is launching in partnership with classic hip-hop supergroup Naughty by Nature and a slate of fast-developing R&B and hip-hop artists including MJ Songstress, Niko Brim, Kev Rodgers, MVXMILLI and Julian King.

MUSIC.NET is an artist and musician friendly digital media platform that welcomes all artists, producers, writers, music labels and music industry professionals to participate in a vibrant marketplace for the trading of valuable music and related assets using non-fungible tokens (NFT).

