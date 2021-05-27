Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - GlobalVision today announced the official release of Verify, a redesigned web application built for fast and accurate quality inspections. Verify helps companies in regulated industries optimize inspections and accelerate the asset development process by catching deviations at every revision point.

Developed for Workflow Integration

Following the successful launch of the Beta version, Verify has been further developed to deliver powerful text, image, and spelling inspections that integrate within the file creation workflow. Our APIs allow customers to seamlessly connect Verify with their artwork management systems and other platforms, allowing them to run quality inspections directly within the asset development process. This allows for a secure transition between products to further streamline user workflows.

With Verify, users can ensure that text and graphics are accurately transcribed from reference materials to accelerate the MLR review process. Inspection results and comments can also be shared across workflows to ensure the correct changes are made at each revision stage.

"Verify is a complete rethinking of the user experience. We optimized for speed, simplicity, and workflow integration. Under the hood is a scalable web infrastructure based on AWS that delivers powerful inspection technology to our customers," says Michael Malz, Director of Product at GlobalVision.

A Streamlined User Experience

The Verify application allows users to perform intuitive quality inspections while benefiting from a faster onboarding and training process. This ensures that users can easily begin running inspections after implementing Verify. With infrastructure developed for continuous innovation, users will receive frequent updates that further add value and ensure their asset development process remains seamless and up-to-date.

"We are thrilled to officially release our new web-based application built from the ground up. Verify represents not only the latest evolution of GlobalVision's inspection technology but also unlocks the infinite possibilities of integrating directly with our customers' workflows, bringing inspections closer to where teams approve their work," says Arpad Lehoczki, Business Development Manager for Verify at GlobalVision.

To learn more about the official release of Verify from GlobalVision, visit globalvision.co/verify or contact us for more information.

Additional Information

About GlobalVision

GlobalVision is the leader in document inspection software for regulated industries. Committed to helping businesses get assets developed faster without compromising quality, GlobalVision serves more than 800 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies to quality-focused packaging companies and agencies. For more information, visit globalvision.co.

