ASSYSTEM - Annual General Meeting of 27 May 2021: voting results and dividend for fiscal year 2020

Donnerstag, 27.05.2021
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2021 | 17:41
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Annual General Meeting of 27 May 2021: voting results and dividend for fiscal year 2020

Paris-La Défense, 27 May 2021, 5.35 p.m (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), confirms that its Annual General Meeting was held on 27 May 2021, at the centre de conferences Capital 8, 32 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO. It took place at closed session due to the Covid-19 epidemic and was broadcast. The quorum was 82.26 % and the General Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted to vote except the fifth one (Approval of related-party agreements).

In particular, the General Meeting approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the re-appointment of KPMG, a Statutory Auditor.

The General Meeting also decided the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share for 2020.

The payment date is set at 8 July 2021 and the ex-date at 6 July 2021.

The results of votes are available on the Company's website) as well as the replay of the webcast of the Annual General Meeting).

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.
For more information please visit www.assystem.com
Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier
CFO & Deputy CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07

Attachment

  • PR GM 2021 (voting results + dividend) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da3e1e09-4171-405c-a565-aeaba5a16718)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
