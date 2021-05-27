Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine as a 2021 Global Infosec Award winner in the NextGen for Application Security category.

Verimatrix's powerful app shielding technologies are deployed across a vast variety of sectors, including some of the most security conscious markets. This most recent award underscores the unique protection methodology that is carefully engineered by Verimatrix and trusted by organizations around the world.

Verimatrix application shielding solutions, such as Verimatrix Code Protection, have been deployed in more than 400 million downloaded mobile applications and IoT devices. The solutions easily integrate with applications and software components, avoiding unnecessary disruption to the software development cycle. Additionally, Verimatrix's unique technology allows for the dramatic acceleration of time-to-market timelines, requiring minimal specialist security knowledge when integrating secure crypto architectures into an existing software build.

"We are pleased to receive this recognition that honors innovation specific to application security technology," said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO at Verimatrix. "Application shielding is essential in our digitally transforming society. Without it, sensitive data can potentially be lost or stolen and corporate reputations can be left teetering. We are proud to play a role in helping to protect the applications that so many organizations and people rely on every day."

"Verimatrix embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "I congratulate Verimatrix for their win in the NextGen for Application Security category."

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Visit https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

