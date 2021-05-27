Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), reminded that the shareholders of Verimatrix are invited to a combined General Meeting on June 10, 2021 at 2 pm CET.

In accordance with the provisions of ordinance n 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, extended and modified by ordinance n 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, and decree n 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 extended and modified by decree n 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and decree n 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the general meeting of the Company of June 10, 2021, by decision of the board of directors, will be held in camera, in the presence of the members of the general meeting office only, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being physically present.

The notice of meeting was published in the BALO on May 5, 2021, as well as on the company's website (https://investors.verimatrix.com).

The general meeting will be broadcast live. Shareholders wishing to log in should make a request by email to contactassemblee@verimatrix.com (accompanied by proof of ownership of shares). Connection details will be sent by return email after registration has been validated. The audio conference recording will be available on the company's website after the general meeting has been held.

Insofar as the general meeting is held without the physical presence of the shareholders, it is reminded that the shareholders will not be able to propose new resolutions during the general meeting. No vote will be possible during the meeting, so shareholders are therefore invited to vote prior to the combined general meeting by making use of the means of voting by mail or by proxy, made available to them, by filling out a ballot paper by mail or by giving a proxy voting mandate (forms being available on the company website).

Shareholders will be able to ask questions during the general meeting which will be answered during the meeting. Shareholders may also address their questions in advance to the following address contactassemblee@verimatrix.com.

All documents and information concerning this meeting are made available to shareholders under the conditions and deadlines provided for by the regulations in force and in particular, the information referred to in article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code. published on the Verimatrix website (https://investors.verimatrix.com) under the heading "Shareholders", then "Annual General meeting".

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

+1 281 444 1590

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com