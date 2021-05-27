JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director Dealing

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44



Dealings by a Director

27 May 2021



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



The Company was notified on 27 May 2021 that on 26 May 2021 the following holding of Ordinary Shares was sold and was directly held by David Macfarlane, the Chairman of the Company:

Sold

5,066 Ordinary shares at GBP 1.10 per share.

The Company was notified on 27 May 2021 that on 26 May 2021 the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held by David Macfarlane, the Chairman of the Company:

Purchased

5,066 Ordinary shares at GBP 1.06 per share.



Following this transaction, Mr Macfarlane continues to beneficially hold a total of 71,550 Ordinary shares in the Company.





Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com



Samuel Walden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: sw171@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745385

