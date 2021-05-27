EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Medacta Announces the Registration of the Knee, Shoulder and Spine Applications of its NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform in Europe, and the Addition of the Shoulder Application to the American Market
- Medacta's Knee, Shoulder and Spine Applications received CE-marking, and Medacta's Shoulder Application also obtained FDA-clearance.
- NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform enhances Medacta's personalized medicine offering and further enriches the MySolutions ecosystem.
- One single hardware for all the joint and spine applications makes this technology smart and efficient, and Augmented Reality has the potential to improve surgical accuracy.
- Thanks to the limited upfront capital investment and reduced cost per case, the platform enhances healthcare system sustainability, in particular for US Ambulatory Surgery Centers.
Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta says: "With our NextAR Platform we wanted to take another step forward in personalized medicine, improving accuracy in computer-assisted surgery. Efficiency in the operating room is crucial for surgeons and hospitals, and NextAR has the potential to provide significant benefits to healthcare systems around the world. We are proud to have developed an extremely versatile platform, with a single, compact hardware that applies to both joint and spine applications. NextAR perfectly fits in Medacta's vision and in our sophisticated MySolutions personalized ecosystem, focused on delivering advanced personalized solutions that support the surgeon's care of each patient."
NextAR is Medacta's proprietary AR platform that makes image-based planning and analysis efficient and precise, offering smart delivery tools for an accurate and personalized surgery. NextAR's smart delivery tools include:
- NextAR TS, Medacta's proprietary tracking system, a compact, single-use and ready-to-use solution;
- NextAR Augmented Reality Smart Glasses, that allow for the visualization of surgical actions superimposed onto the operative field.
Its smart delivery tools may improve efficiency in computer-assisted surgery by offering a compact solution that avoids the need for a bulky external detection platform. With a low upfront capital investment and overall low cost per case compared to other technologies, this translates into greater efficiency in the operating room, which is particularly relevant for US Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).
NextAR is the first platform to offer Augmented Reality solutions for both spine and joint replacement procedures. Indeed, a single hardware will apply to diverse software, with economic benefits for the healthcare systems.
NextAR is part of the MySolutions ecosystem, which enhances Medacta's personalized medicine offering. Together with a comprehensive implant portfolio and surgical techniques, MySolutions empowers Medacta's holistic approach to personalized medicine aiming at bringing value at every step throughout the entire patient journey: preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative.
NextAR Knee: Intraoperative Personalized Precision and Optimized Balance in Total Knee Replacement
NextAR Shoulder: Real-Time Guidance in Shoulder Arthroplasty
NextAR Spine: Accurate Screw Positioning in Spine Surgery
For more information on NextAR, please visit nextar.medacta.com.
About Medacta
