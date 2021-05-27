DNO ASA: DNO Annual General Meeting Held; All Resolutions Passed by Shareholders

Oslo, 27 May 2021 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2021 Annual General Meeting at 3:00 pm in Oslo. All resolutions received unanimous or near unanimous approval from shareholders. The minutes from the meeting are attached.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
- Minutes final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/02b945c9-3a7a-4102-93ac-520c9022fc57)
- Appendix 1 Eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f039ee5d-e166-45ef-830e-f98627a7811d)
- Vedlegg 1 No (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/524be4bd-8388-46f2-8d61-c8ea68d30f0f)
- Appendix 2 Eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8617e342-d8f3-4d6e-8dca-65c1f02f0142)
- Vedlegg 2 No (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e4dd6177-02c8-4b22-9fe8-14f7518532df)
