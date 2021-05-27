The Annual General Meeting of PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech Health" or the "Company") was held at 11 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. BST on Thursday, May 27, 2021. All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the shareholders on a poll.

The results of the poll, incorporating the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting, are set out below.

Resolutions For Against Withheld Total votes cast 001. To approve the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2020 225,240,798 100.00% 10,921 0.00% 273,846 225,251,719 002. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 200,319,991 89.74% 22,895,826 10.26% 2,309,748 223,215,817 003. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 187,285,809 83.90% 35,930,008 16.10% 2,309,748 223,215,817 004. To elect Dr. Raju Kucherlapati as a director 222,659,203 98.73% 2,865,525 1.27% 837 225,524,728 005. To elect Dr. John LaMattina as a director 218,438,727 96.86% 7,086,001 3.14% 837 225,524,728 006. To elect Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a director 189,257,653 84.32% 35,193,037 15.68% 1,074,875 224,450,690 007. To elect Dame Marjorie Scardino as a director 222,228,072 98.54% 3,296,656 1.46% 837 225,524,728 008. To elect Mr. Christopher Viehbacher as a director 199,985,210 88.68% 25,539,518 11.32% 837 225,524,728 009. To elect Dr. Robert Langer as a director 218,164,180 96.74% 7,360,548 3.26% 837 225,524,728 010. To elect Ms. Daphne Zohar as a director 225,474,510 99.98% 50,218 0.02% 837 225,524,728 011. To elect Dr. Bharatt Chowrira as a director 225,473,830 99.98% 50,898 0.02% 837 225,524,728 012. To reappoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company 225,291,096 99.90% 234,469 0.10% 0 225,525,565 013. To authorize the Audit Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration 225,483,695 99.98% 41,870 0.02% 0 225,525,565 014. To authorize the allotment of shares 221,538,872 98.23% 3,986,693 1.77% 0 225,525,565 015. To disapply pre-emption rights 225,102,915 99.81% 422,650 0.19% 0 225,525,565 016. To further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments. 215,316,258 95.47% 10,209,307 4.53% 0 225,525,565 017. To authorize market purchase of own shares 225,235,005 99.89% 258,692 0.11% 31,868 225,493,697 018. To authorize general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 222,063,258 98.46% 3,462,307 1.54% 0 225,525,565

Notes: (1) A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. (2) As at May 27, 2021 the number of issued shares in the Company was 286,018,538 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. (3) The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website https://investors.puretechhealth.com/financials-filings/reports and on the National Storage Mechanism.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 26 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the company's future prospects, developments, and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

