Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
24.05.21
10:05 Uhr
64,65 Euro
+0,05
+0,08 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,5563,0020:55
62,5563,0020:55
PR Newswire
27.05.2021 | 20:22
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: 2021 Employee Share Purchase Program

OSLO, Norway, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA ("Aker") has today carried out its employee share purchase program for the year.

Participants in the share purchase program were offered a discount of 20 per cent on the closing share price as of 27 May 2021. Hence, each participant paid NOK 512.80 per share. All shares will be locked in for a period of three years from delivery of the shares, during which the employees will not be able to sell the shares.

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker have purchased shares:

  • Svein Oskar Stoknes has acquired 1,000 shares. Mr. Stoknes' total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 6,620 shares.
  • Martin Bech Holte has acquired 1,379 shares. Mr. Holte's total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 11,922 shares.
  • Christina Chappell Glenn has acquired 131 shares. Ms. Glenn's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 265 shares.
  • Lars Kristian Kildahl has acquired 700 shares. Mr. Kildahl's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 5,020 shares.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Aker sold a total of 6,360 own shares in connection with the program. Following the transactions, Aker will hold 34,598 own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90532774
Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--2021-employee-share-purchase-program,c3355251

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3355251/887f99d28204c312.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Stoknes

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3355251/98defb950b07081d.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Glenn

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3355251/814b16af0272b59c.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Kildahl

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3355251/990340df7e00e2c9.pdf

Aker ASA Notification Holte

AKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.