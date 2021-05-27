Regulatory News:

Total Gabon's (Paris:EC) ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Libreville, chaired by Mr. Nicolas TERRAZ.

Shareholders approved all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including:

Approval of the 2020 financial statements, including a net loss of $87 million under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and a net loss of $43 million under OHADA standards.

Approval of the payment of a net dividend of $4.50 per share related to the financial year 2020 for a total amount of $20.25 million.

Renewal of the directors mandates of MM. Nicolas TERRAZ, Étienne MBOUMBA, Yann DUCHESNE, Dimitri LOBADOWSKY and Aristide OBIANG MEBALE for a two-year term expiring at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2022 financial statements.

Determination of the global compensation ceiling of the statutory auditors for preparing their reports on the 2020 financial statements.

A detailed breakdown of the vote tallies will be posted on the Company's website www.total.ga in the coming days.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $4.50 per share dividend will be paid as from June 10, 2021 in an equivalent amount of €3.69 per share, based on the European Central Bank's rate of $1.2198 per on May 27, 2021.

Total Gabon is owned 58.28% by the Total group, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by private sector investors.

