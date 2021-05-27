SCOR: The French Financial markets authority has informed the French Financial prosecution office that the information it has gathered does not support the serious charges of market abuse made by Covéa against Denis Kessler

The French Financial markets authority has informed the French Financial prosecution office thatthe information it has gathered does not support the serious charges of market abuse made by Covéa against Denis Kessler, Chairman and CEO of SCOR

SCOR acknowledges and welcomes the statement by the French financial markets authority, consulted by the French financial prosecution office regarding a complaint filed by Covéa against Denis Kessler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, that « the information it has gathered does not support allegations of market abuse »1.

The same day that Covéa announced it had filed this complaint for alleged market abuse resulting from SCOR having bought back its own shares between October 25, 2018, and December 10, 2018, SCOR had condemned this as « a groundless move by the Covéa Group »2.

1 AMF press release dated May 27,2021

2 SCORpressreleasedatedMarch 24,2021

