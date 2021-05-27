Anzeige
SCOR: The French Financial markets authority has informed the French Financial prosecution office that the information it has gathered does not support the serious charges of market abuse made by Covéa against Denis Kessler

The French Financial markets authority has informed the French Financial prosecution office thatthe information it has gathered does not support the serious charges of market abuse made by Covéa against Denis Kessler, Chairman and CEO of SCOR

SCOR acknowledges and welcomes the statement by the French financial markets authority, consulted by the French financial prosecution office regarding a complaint filed by Covéa against Denis Kessler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, that « the information it has gathered does not support allegations of market abuse »1.

The same day that Covéa announced it had filed this complaint for alleged market abuse resulting from SCOR having bought back its own shares between October 25, 2018, and December 10, 2018, SCOR had condemned this as « a groundless move by the Covéa Group »2.

*
* *

Contact details

Communications
Jérôme Guilbert
+33

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR| Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world's fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating from S&P, Moody's, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2020, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

1 AMF press release dated May 27,2021
2 SCORpressreleasedatedMarch 24,2021

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7113a146-ec7b-48e0-8313-a57107b95098)

