Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G8YS ISIN: CA03240P2070 Ticker-Symbol: GJ2B 
Tradegate
27.05.21
14:16 Uhr
0,483 Euro
+0,012
+2,55 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANACONDA MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANACONDA MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4560,47522:31
0,4440,48722:00
ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2021 | 21:20
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anaconda Mining Inc.: Anaconda Mining Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") - (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mary-Lynn Oke

37,506,898

99.68%

119,254

0.32%

Jonathan Fitzgerald

35,139,948

93.39%

2,486,204

6.61%

Lewis Lawrick

36,501,715

97.01%

1,124,441

2.99%

Michael Byron

37,312,856

99.17%

313,296

0.83%

Kevin Bullock

36,737,938

97.64%

888,218

2.36%

In addition: (i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the existing by-laws of the Company were repealed and revoked and a new by-law was adopted.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda Mining is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The Company is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project with Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.9 million ounces (16.0 million tonnes at 3.78 g/t) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.8 million ounces (5.3 million tonnes at 4.68 g/t) (Please see The Goldboro Gold Project Technical Report dated March 30, 2021), which is subject to an ongoing feasibility study. Anaconda also operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property, including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Anaconda Mining Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@anacondamining.com
Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

SOURCE: Anaconda Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649490/Anaconda-Mining-Announces-Results-from-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

ANACONDA MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.