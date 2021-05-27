Grad Coach, a Leader in Dissertation and Thesis Coaching, Secures Multiple Awards

Grad Coach Recently Received Four Awards, Including Being Named the Best Dissertation Coaching Service for 2021, and the Best Dissertation and Thesis Support Service for 2021

HALLANDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / The team at Grad Coach, a leader in the dissertation and thesis coaching space, are pleased to announce that the company recently won a number of awards for their services.

To learn more about Grad Coach's dissertation and thesis coaching services, please visit https://gradcoach.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, Grad Coach's recent awards include being named the Best Dissertation Coaching Service 2021 by Acquisition International's Business Excellence Awards, and the Best Dissertation and Thesis Support Service 2021 by MEA Markets' African Excellence Awards.

These awards follow Grad Coach's previous award for the Best Dissertation and Thesis Coaching Specialists 2020, also by MEA Markets. Moreover, the company's blog was ranked within the Top 50 Student Blogs worldwide by Feedspot.

"Grad Coach has recently crossed the 1.5 million views mark on YouTube, where we feature in-depth tutorials and guides that cover all things dissertation and thesis-related. We're really happy that we've managed to reach, and help, so many students around the globe" the spokesperson noted.

The fact that Grad Coach has received so many notable awards and has attracted so many viewers on YouTube will not surprise the many people who have worked with the dissertation and thesis coaching company. Their client base includes thousands of students from the US, the UK, Europe and Asia.

Since Grad Coach opened for business in 2016, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding and highly ethical services. This includes pairing each client with a dedicated and friendly Research Coach who helps each student through every stage of the research process.

Grad Coach also offers a variety data collection and processing services that can save busy students a great deal of time and stress.

"We take care of the time-consuming admin, lower-value tasks so that our clients can focus on the things that really matter - analysis and writing." the spokesperson noted. These services include interview transcription, survey design and hosting and preliminary qualitative data coding.

About Grad Coach:

Grad Coach aims to do everything they ethically can to help their clients achieve their academic goals. They take the time to understand each client's unique situation, objectives and challenges, and provide clear, actionable guidance and feedback, every step of the way. For more information, please visit https://gradcoach.com.

Grad Coach

221 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 407

Hallandale, FL 33009

CONTACT:

Derek Jansen

hello@gradcoach.com

954 637 8770

SOURCE: Grad Coach

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649508/Grad-Coach-a-Leader-in-Dissertation-and-Thesis-Coaching-Secures-Multiple-Awards