Wendell Announces Their Online Coach Revolution Program for Coaches Who Want a High Profit and High Impact Business

John Swanson, CEO & Co-Founder of Wendell, Helps Coaches and Entrepreneurs Build their Client Base and Scale their Businesses

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Wendell is pleased to announce the launch of the Online Coach Revolution (OCR) program for coaches and entrepreneurs who want to build a successful, highly profitable and impactful business.

To learn more about Online Coach Revolution, please check out https://www.onlinecoachrevolution.com/clientstories.

As a company spokesperson noted, Swanson knows that coaches and entrepreneurs are typically so busy with phone calls, meetings and more, that they often do not have time to meet one-on-one with clients, or to be home in the evening with their partners and children and/or focus on ways to build up their business.

This knowledge inspired Swanson to create and launch the Online Coach Revolution program that will help coaches and consultants to transform their hectic schedules into more productive and profitable days.

"The OCR program offered through Wendell will help coaches to develop a highly specific coaching program that works for an ideal client," the spokesperson noted, adding that the client will then be inspired to refer their friends and family to the coach, thus getting him or her even more business.

"By building a pathway that delivers on its promise and is highly valuable to the end user, coaches and consultants will then be able to charge a premium price for their services and get paid like the true professionals that they are."

And, because the team at Wendell knows how important it is to balance work with family, the OCR program can help attendees to create a business model that is minimally viable. What this means, the spokesperson noted, is that it will work as quickly and accurately as possible, helping the clients to reach their goals while allowing them to work whenever and wherever they wish.

"At Wendell, we recognize that a healthy business owner stands head and shoulders above their peers, so we approach building your business with a holistic attitude. After all, your own beliefs make a huge impact on how you approach your job," the spokesperson noted.

After securing a spot in the OCR program at Wendell, attendees will get a free strategy session with one of the coaches who work for the company. The coach will evaluate the attendee's current business model and look for areas that can improve. Then, the coach's new system will be launched.

About Wendell:

At Wendell, they are passionate about helping other business leaders make the leap from frustrating to-do lists to clear, decisive actions. They are devoted to assisting experts, coaches and consultants in building, launching and growing profitable businesses. To learn more about Wendell and their transformational coaching program please visit https://www.wendellco.com/.

