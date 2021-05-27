Modern Huslr Marketing Agency Launches New Services to Help Business Owners Who Have Been Impacted by COVID-19

From Social Media Management and SEO to Website Development and More, the Team from Modern Huslr Wants to Help Business Owners to Get Their Customers Back

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Mike Strong, CEO of Modern Huslr marketing agency, is pleased to announce that he is launching a brand new line of services that are designed to help business owners to get their customers back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the services that Modern Huslr offers, including social media and social growth, brand awareness, digital ads and more, please visit https://www.modernhuslragency.com/.

To introduce business owners to the company's new services, the team from Modern Huslr is offering a free strategy session. Company owners are welcome to reach out to the team to schedule the call, which will also include a discussion of creative ideas that will help to market and grow the business into its pre-pandemic levels of success.

As a company spokesperson noted, Strong knows how difficult 2020 was for business owners. It is difficult to find a company or industry that was not negatively impacted by the global pandemic in some way.

Now that 2021 is in full swing, many owners are ready to take tangible steps to rebuild their companies and bring customers-and profits-back to the business.

To help accomplish this goal, Strong decided to launch a new line of services, including social media management, which will allow company owners to take control of how their business looks online.

"We are here to help you build the right social media strategy that fits your goals and takes you to where you want to be," the spokesperson noted, adding that they can also help their clients to build a significant presence on all the big social platforms to set themselves apart from competitors.

Modern Huslr is also now offering innovative web development services that are ideal for company owners who want to strengthen their E-commerce presence online.

"We work with some of the best web designers and developers in the industry to bring you beautiful, professional, and highly converting websites," the spokesperson noted.

About Modern Huslr:

As a full service agency with a focus in digital marketing, Modern Huslr specializes in putting their clients in front of the right audience, in the right way, and at the right time. They have recently launched a new line of services that are designed to help business owners who are struggling due to the pandemic. For more information, please visit https://www.modernhuslragency.com/.

CONTACT:

Mike Strongh

mikestrong@modernhuslragency.com

8453764976

SOURCE: Modern Huslr

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649513/Modern-Huslr-Marketing-Agency-Launches-New-Services-to-Help-Business-Owners-Who-Have-Been-Impacted-by-COVID-19