Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Royal Fox Gold Inc. (TSXV: HBE) (formerly Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd.) ("Royal Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of May 21, 2021, the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in respect of its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction"), which was completed on May 21, 2021.

The Final Exchange Bulletin of the TSXV in respect of the Transaction was published on May 27, 2021. Trading of the common shares of the Company will resume effective at the market open on May 31, 2021 under the symbol "FOXG", and the Company will be listed as a Tier 2 "Mining Issuer" (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV).

