Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 27 mai/May 2021) Sentinel Resources Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every three (3) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 9,358,421 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on May 28, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Sentinel Resources Corp. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour trois (3) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 9 358 421 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 28 mai 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 31 mai/May 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 1 juin/June 2021 Symbol/Symbole: SNL NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 81729D200 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA81729D2005 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 81729D101/CA81729D1015

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com