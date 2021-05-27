Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 27 mai/May 2021) Deer Horn Capital Inc. has announced a name and symbol change to First Tellurium Corp. (FTEL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 28, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 27, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Deer Horn Capital Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour First Tellurium Corp. (FTEL).

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 28 mai 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 27 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective: le 28 mai/May 2021 New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole: FTEL Old Symbol/ Vieux symbole: DHC New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 33716L109 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA33716L1094 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 243809209/CA2438092090

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com