EQS-News / 28/05/2021 / 09:58 UTC+8Smoore International Announces Two Year Extension of Agreement with AIM ImmunoTech to Develop and Test a New Inhalation Delivery Device for Ampligen Smoore International Holdings Limited (the "Smoore" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock Code: 6969.HK), the world's largest vaping device manufacturer, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited has entered into a two-year extension of the Material Transfer and Research Agreement with AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM), aiming to develop Ampligen as a potential inhalation therapy for COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases. Smoore and AIM entered into the agreement on April 1, 2020, to study the utilization of the innovative Smoore inhalation delivery device and Ampligen as a potential treatment approach for the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Over the past year, Smoore has focused on the development of the personal inhalation device designed to administer Ampligen. Contemporaneously, AIM has studied the safety and efficacy of Ampligen using an ex vivo 3D model in primary human respiratory epithelial cells, which showed that Ampligen was able to decrease SARS-CoV-2 infectious viral yields by 90% at clinically achievable intranasal Ampligen dosage levels, and conducted intranasal safety testing. "Application of vaping technology in healthcare and parmaceutical fields is one of our R&D Focus. We are happy to partner with AIM to explore applications of advanced atomization technology in medical inhalation therapy." Dr. Zhiqiang Shi, Chief Scientist and Director of Global R&D of Smoore, commented. "We will coordinate our device development work along with our partner's plan and the regulation needs to move into next phase testing on schedule." About Smoore International Holdings LimitedThe Company is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices and vaping components on ODM basis, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base. The Group continues to maintain its position as the world's largest manufacturer of vaping devices, and its market share in the global vaping devices manufacturing field has increased from approximately 16.5% in 2019 to approximately 18.9% in 2020. Through its innovative and pioneering vaping technology solutions, the Company operates two principal business segments: research, design and manufacturing of closed system vaping devices and vaping components for a number of global leading tobacco companies and independent vaping companies, and research, design, manufacturing and sale of self-branded open system vaping devices, or advanced personal vaporizers (APV), for retail clients.

May 27, 2021 21:59 ET (01:59 GMT)