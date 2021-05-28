Media Release

Landis+Gyr publishes Annual Report 2020 and Invitation to AGM 2021

Cham, Switzerland - May 28th, 2021 - Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today published its Annual Report 2020, which is available on the company's website (www.landisgyr.com/investors/results-center/). The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's business and financial performance, corporate governance and remuneration in financial year 2020 (April 1st, 2020 - March 31st, 2021).

In addition, Landis+Gyr today issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on June 24th, 2021, which is available on the company's website (www.landisgyr.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/). In line with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council the Annual General Meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders and voting rights can only be exercised through the independent proxy.

As communicated on May 5th, 2021, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst other items, a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 2.10 per share.

All current members of the Board of Directors, with the exception of Pierre-Alain Graf, who is no longer available for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors, will stand for re-election for another one-year term. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting elects Laureen Tolson as a new Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until the conclusion of next year's Annual General Meeting. Laureen Tolson, a US citizen, currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Tolson Consulting Company and is a Board Member at Delek US Holdings (NYSE: DK) and at Fenix Marine Services. She is a graduate of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, and earned a Master of Business Administration at National University, San Diego, CA, USA, and a B.A. in Business Administration and Economics, Minor Computer Science from Pt. Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, CA, USA.

"We are pleased to invite Laureen to join the Landis+Gyr Board of Directors and thank Pierre-Alain for his valued contributions to the Company as a member of the Board," stated Andreas Umbach, Chairman of Landis+Gyr. "Laureen's experience in the energy industry and with software companies will provide a valuable perspective and we greatly look forward to working with her on the Board."

