The global off-grid solar appliance market began an uneven recovery from the worst ravages of the global pandemic in the second half of last year, according to market body GOGLA, but more finance and policy support must be made available to have any chance of achieving universal electricity access this decade.The rising cost of solar system components - which drove prices up more than half in some cases in the second half of last year - helped dampen the recovery of the global off-grid solar appliance market in July-to-December period of a Covid-hit 2020. That was one of the trends to emerge from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...