Australia's hydrogen hype is raising questions about how to design the "future fuel" sector so it doesn't become a fossil fuel lifeline. Nicky Ison, WWF Australia's energy transition manager, lists ways to ensure that Australia's hydrogen economy is cleanly built.From pv magazine Australia Hydrogen - the universe's smallest molecule today holds perhaps its loftiest promise. However, the energy transition needs to be thoughtfully designed. Nicky Ison, WWF Australia's energy transition manager, tells pv magazine Australia about four things that need attention to safeguard the emerging hydrogen ...

