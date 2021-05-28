Systemair AB: Systemair's sales and profit for the fourth quarter is expected to exceed market expectations

Press Release, May 28, 2021

Systemair is expected to report sales and profit for the fourth quarter above market expectations and the previous year's outcome.



Net sales are expected to amount to SEK 2,208 million (2,031) and organic growth to 17.1 percent.

The adjusted operating profit for the fourth quarter is expected to amount to SEK 209 million (94). Operating profit (EBIT) is expected at SEK 173 million (56) whereof impairment of goodwill preliminary amounts to SEK -36 million (-38). Adjusted EBIT margin is expected at 9.4 percent (4.6).

Above figures are preliminary and not verified by the group's auditor. Complete financial information will be presented in connection with the year-end report which will be released on June 10th.

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 (CET) on May28, 2021.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.9 billion in the 2019/20 financial year and employs approximately 6,400 people today. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 11 percent. Systemair contributes to enhance the indoor environment with energy efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 80 companies.

Attachment