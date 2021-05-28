Figures show that the United States has more than 750 GWac of electricity generation capacity in interconnection queues, with 90% of that clean energy-related. But how much actually will be built?From pv magazine USA In order to clean the U.S. power grid, wind, solar and energy storage professionals will need to deploy more than a terawatt of additional clean electricity capacity. No problem, drill sergeant! The developers are at the ready! According to power plant waiting lists around the country, more than half of the generation we need is already in queue. But curb your enthusiasm: The power ...

