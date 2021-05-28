Anzeige
28.05.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Loyal Solutions A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (248/21)

Listing of Loyal Solutions A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
On request of Loyal Solutions A/S, company registration number 28850263, Nasdaq
First North Growth Market has admitted the company's shares to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 3, 2021. 



Shares



Short name:               LOYAL          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 9 499 998        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               DK0061535507      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             223932         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      28850263        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity rights



Short name:               LOYAL TO 1        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warants to be listed: 1 333 332         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                  1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:           May 4, 2022 - May 25, 2022
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:           SEK 24.00         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:            May 23, 2022       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                DK0061549219       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              223967          
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8     
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK            
-------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification (plese note that the classicfication has been changed)





Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46113230732.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
