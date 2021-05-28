DJ PJSC Magnit Announces Inclusion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds into Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange and Assignment of the Registration Number to the Issue

PJSC Magnit Announces the inclusion of the Exchange-traded bonds into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange and the assignment of the registration number to the issue Krasnodar, Russia (May 28, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the inclusion of its Exchange-traded bonds into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange and the assignment of the registration number to the issue. Please be informed that on May 27, 2021 the Exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-002P-04 and BO-001P-05 series were included into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. The Exchange-traded bonds were included into the quotation list. The registration number 4B02-04-60525-P-002P as of 27.05.2021 has been assigned to the issue of the Exchange-traded bonds of BO-002P-04 series. The registration number 4B02-05-60525-P-001P as of 27.05.2021 has been assigned to the issue of the Exchange-traded bonds of BO-001P-05 series. Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-002P-04 series with centralized accounting of BO-001P-05 series with centralized accounting of Type of rights, placed under the Program of the rights, placed under the Program of the securities: exchange-traded bonds of 002P series with the exchange-traded bonds with the identification identification number of 4-60525-P-002P-02E as of number of 4-60525-P-001P-02E as of 23.10.2015 27.07.2016 (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds of the of the BO-002P-04 series) BO-001P-05 series) 1092 (One thousand ninety second) day 1092 (One thousand ninety second) day Maturity date: from the commencing date of the from the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement Exchange-traded bonds placement Registration number assigned to the 4B02-04-60525-P-002P as of 27.05.2021 4B02-05-60525-P-001P as of 27.05.2021 issue and the date of assignment: Name of the authority which Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow assigned the registration number to Exchange MICEX-RTS Exchange MICEX-RTS the securities issue: Placement method: open subscription open subscription Pre-emptive right: not provided not provided

Amount of securities to be placed and their nominal value:

The amount of the Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-002P-04 and BO-001P-05 series to be placed and the nominal value of the securities is specified in the Documents which contains the terms of the securities placement.

The price of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination:

The price of the exchange-traded bonds placement is specified in the Documents which contains the terms of the securities placement.

The period of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination:

The commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is specified in the Documents which contains the terms of the securities placement.

The procedure of providing access to the information contained in the Prospectus:

The Prospectus and the Program of the Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-002P-04 and BO-001P-05 series have been disclosed by the Issuer at the following websites:

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671; https://www.magnit.com.

The Issuer shall publish the text of the securities issue resolution and the text of the Document which contains the terms of the securities placement on the Internet not later than the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement.

The Bonds Program, the Prospectus and the securities issue resolution and the Document which contains the terms of the securities placement shall be available at the following address: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russian Federation, tel. +7 (861) 210-98-10. Copies of the above-mentioned documents shall be provided by PJSC "Magnit" for a fee not exceeding the cost of copying.

