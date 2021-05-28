According to new figures by the Korean Energy Agency, South Korea seems on track to have another successful year in terms of newly deployed PV. According to local experts, however, this will not be enough to achieve the Korean government's goal of 20% renewable generation by 2030.South Korea saw the deployment of 1,017 MW of new PV systems in the first three months of the year, according to new statistics released by the Korean Energy Agency. "Solar PV installed capacity has been increasing by 1 GW per quarter since 2020 until now, so this growth is not that remarkable - and it's still insufficient ...

