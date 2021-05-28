Nasdaq Riga: Observation status applied to AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica"

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 28, 2021 to apply observation status to AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" (RAR1R, ISIN: LV0000100881). Observation status is applied to AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" according to Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status in the next six (6) months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted. On May 28, 2021 in the news portal nra.lv information was published of convocation of AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" extraordinary general shareholders meeting which will take place on June 28, 2021 with the question on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.