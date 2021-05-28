Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
WKN: A0M21A ISIN: LV0000100881 Ticker-Symbol: WA0 
München
28.05.21
08:06 Uhr
0,690 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Riga: Observation status applied to AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica"

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 28, 2021 to apply observation status to AS "Rigas
autoelektroaparatu rupnica" (RAR1R, ISIN: LV0000100881). 

Observation status is applied to AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica"
according to Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments
on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which
stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status in the next
six (6) months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the
financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted. 

On May 28, 2021 in the news portal nra.lv information was published of
convocation of AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" extraordinary general
shareholders meeting which will take place on June 28, 2021 with the question
on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. 

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
